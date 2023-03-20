Home

Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Fasting During These Holy Nine Days

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival that is widely observed in India and other countries throughout the world. Devotees follow fasts as a sign of their devotion to Goddess Durga in addition to completing specific poojas and havans, taking holy baths, and decorating their homes for the goddess. While some people follow the fasts for the full nine days, others just keep the first two or the last two in a pair.

5 AMAZING HEALTH BENEFITS OF FASTING DURING NAVRATRI

Reduced Inflammation: It has been demonstrated that fasting lowers inflammatory levels in the body, which is advantageous for those who suffer from allergies, asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. Weight Loss: Following rules like avoiding overeating and drinking plenty of water can aid weight loss quickly. Fasting the entire day and breaking it with nutritious and easy digest proves beneficial and eventually boosts metabolism. Detoxifying Body: The benefits of fasting during Navratri extend to improving various heart-harming risk factors, such as blood triglyceride levels, blood sugar levels, LDL cholesterol, and many more. Heart Health: The benefits of fasting during Navratri extend to improving various heart-harming risk factors, such as blood triglyceride levels, blood sugar levels, LDL cholesterol, and many more. Lower Blood Pressure: Those who have hypertension can benefit from fasting since it lowers blood pressure.

Overall, Chaitra Navratri fasting can have many positive effects on your health, but you should proceed carefully and consult a doctor if you have any underlying medical issues.

