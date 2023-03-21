Home

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Best Quotes, Wishes, Images, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Chaitra Navratri 2023: The Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri begins on March 22 this year. Chaitra Navratri starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and falls in March or April. It also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine incarnations. This year, it will begin on March 22th. Devotees observe fast during this time and worship Goddess Durga. Chaitra Navratri starts from the Praipadha tithi of the Chaitra month in the Shukla Paksha. The Navami tithi will mark the ending of the nine-day long festival on March 30.

1. Maa Durga brings along with her unparalleled energy, happiness and joy. A Happy Navratri to you and your family.

2. Let Goddess Durga bring happiness, serenity, health, riches, prosperity, and harmony into your life. Greetings for Chaitra Navratri.

3. The nine blessings of Maa Durga—fame, name, wealth, prosperity, happiness, education, health, power, and commitment—may be bestowed to you and your family. Happy Navratri!

4. May all the Devis be ever there to give us the courage to tackle our life’s obstacles. Wishing you all a happy Chaitra Navratri.

8. Durga aur Laxmi, Sarasvati aur Katyayni, sab barsaye aapke Jeevan mein khushiyan hazar. Mubarak ho aapko aur aapke parivar ko Chaitra Navratri ka tyohar.

9. The nine forms of Goddess Durga bring nine different strengths to the world. May you be blessed with all. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you.

