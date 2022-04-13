Chanakya Niti: Acharya Chanakya was a great figure. He was the royal advisor, teacher, philosopher, economist, and master strategist. His intellect and abilities changed the course of Indian history. In Jawaharlal Nehru’s Discovery of India, Chanakya has been hailed as the Indian Machiavelli for the astute economist as a kingmaker. He was the man who had envisioned the first united empire of India which could effectively fight Greek conqueror Alexander.Also Read - American national survived one attack as arrow hit Bible
According to Chanakya, attaining success, fame and respect is a cakewalk- you need to know the right trick and should be willing to work on it.
If you are someone who wants to acquire immediate success in life, then these shortcuts by Chanakya might help.
By Yoshita Singh
- A person should not be too honest. Straight trees are cut first and honest people are screwed first.
- A wise man never discusses his financial constraints. If you are going through a financial loss, keep it to yourself.
- Always keep your biggest plans a secret. The simplest suggestion is to continue the task without grabbing much attention.
- Chanakya says that it is important to create an illusion of wealth around you if you wish to seek immediate success, even if you do not possess it now. The world blindly respects and trusts wealthy people.
- One whose knowledge is confined to books and whose wealth is in the possession of others can use neither knowledge nor wealth when the need for them arises.