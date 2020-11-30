Today, we are all set to witness the fourth and the last celestial event of the year. The penumbral lunar eclipse is going to occur at around 1 pm and will last till around 5:30 pm. As we enthusiastically gear up to watch it, some are already doing certain arrangements to reduce the commonly believed harmful effects of this celestial event. When a lunar eclipse occurs, a few myths start to surface. These are based on ancient reasonings for the occurrence of a lunar eclipse by people who couldn’t understand it. Here are certain beliefs that our ancestors came up with and are believed today as well by certain people. Also Read - Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2020: Can This Celestial Event be Harmful For Pregnant Women? Know All About it

Bang Pots And Pans

In ancient times, people used to believe that a lunar eclipse occurs when mythical animals or demons consume the Moon. Therefore, to scare them, it is important to chase away the demons by banging pots and pans.

Do Not Eat or Drink Anything

It is a common myth that food and water become poisonous due to strong rays emitted during a lunar eclipse and that is why you should not eat or drink anything during this celestial event. However, that is not true. The ultraviolet rays and other particles breaching our planet's atmosphere won't be different than a usual day. So, your food and pickles are safe from the rays of the Moon.

Do Not Have Sex

People are advised not to indulge in sex during a lunar eclipse as it is believed to be a sign of a bad omen. Science denies any such claims and says that having or not having sex has nothing to do with the Moon.

Avoid Touching Any Sharp Object

It is a common belief that if you hurt yourself with a sharp object or get hurt by something during this celestial event, your wound won’t heal and the bleeding will persist for a long time. Also, a scar will remain life long. Well, this is also just a bizarre myth.