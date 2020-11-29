Chandra Grahan 2020: A penumbral lunar eclipse will be taking place on Monday, November 30. However, it won’t be visible in India due to the sunlight. As mentioned by an official from the Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, it will be afternoon in India at the time of the Lunar Eclipse Also Read - Chandra Grahan, November 30, 2020: People With Aries, Pisces, Virgo, Taurus And Saggitarius Zodiac Signs Need to Take Extra Care During This Lunar Eclipse

The last lunar eclipse of the year, also known as Chandra Grahan in a colloquial fashion, would take place around 12:50 pm and will end in the evening at around 5:25 pm and there will be a lot of sunlight during these hours. Also Read - 2 Hours And 45 minutes Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Ends; When's The Next, Know Here

Confirming the same in his official statement in the media, the superintendent of the observatory was quoted as saying, “A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, earth, and moon align in almost a straight line. The earth blocks some of the sun’s light from directly reaching the moon’s surface, and partially covers the moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.”

Meanwhile, if you are someone who believes in the stars and wants to know about the lunar eclipse’s impact on zodiac signs, you should know that only five zodiac signs are being affected with this Chandra Grahan. These are Aries, Taurus, Virgo, Pisces, and Saggitarius. Click here to know more about how these zodiac signs will be impacted by the penumbral lunar eclipse.

