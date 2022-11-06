Chandra Grahan 2022: Final Lunar Eclipse, Know City-Wise Timings in All Parts of India

If you live in India and want to see the Lunar Eclipse on November 8, we have provided the Eclipse timings for all major cities. Find out the details below.

Chandra Grahan 2022: The last Total Eclipse of 2022 is on November 8 2022. The moon enters Umbra, the darkest part of the earth’s shadow, during the eclipse. In the process, the moon turns a reddish colour calling it a Blood Moon phenomenon. The eclipse is visible from all places of India at the time of Moonrise. However, the beginning of the partial and total phases of the eclipse is not visible from any places of India as the phenomena will be in progress before Moonrise. If you live in India and want to see the Lunar Eclipse on November 8, we have provided the Eclipse timings for all major cities to help you.

Delhi: Partial Lunar Eclipse

The phenomenon will last 1 hour and 58 minutes, beginning at 05:28 pm and ending at 07:26 pm.

Kolkata: Total Lunar Eclipse

The total Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Kolkata at 04:55 p.m. The eclipse will last 2 hours and 34 minutes, beginning at 04:52 pm and ending at 07:26 pm.

Mumbai: Partial Lunar Eclipse

The Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Mumbai at 06:04 p.m., with only 14% obscuration. The phenomenon will last 1 hour and 25 minutes, beginning at 06:01 pm and ending at 07:26 pm.

Bengaluru: Partial Lunar Eclipse

The eclipse will be at its peak in Bengaluru at 05:57 p.m., with 23% obscuration. It will last 1 hour and 36 minutes and will begin at 05:49 pm and end at 07:26 pm.

Noida: Partial Lunar Eclipse

The Eclipse will be visible at its brightest in Noida at 05:30 p.m. It will conclude at 07:26 p.m. after 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Gurugram: Partial Lunar Eclipse

The partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Gurugram at its peak around 05:33 pm.

Chandigarh: Partial Lunar Eclipse

The eclipse will last 1 hour and 59 minutes in Chandigarh. It will be visible at its brightest at 05:30 p.m.

Hyderabad: Partial Lunar Eclipse

The maximum Lunar Eclipse can be seen in Hyderabad at 05:43 p.m. The time will be 1 hour 46 minutes.

Chennai: Partial Lunar Eclipse

The Eclipsed Moon will be visible in Chennai for 1 hour and 48 minutes. It will reach its peak at 05:42 p.m.

Srinagar: Partial Lunar Eclipse

At 05:31 p.m. in Srinagar, the Eclipsed Moon will rise above the horizon with an obscuration of nearly 66%.