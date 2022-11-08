Chandra Grahan 2022: Tips And Side Effects For Pregnant Women During Lunar Eclipse

Chandra Grahan 2022: Here is why pregnant women are asked to stay indoors during the lunar eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2022 Tips And Side Effects: The moon is covered by the shadow of the Earth, which means moonlight is obstructed. Since this is not a natural phenomenon the balance of nature is disturbed. Living beings feel the impact of the absence of moonlight. The moon though not visible during the day, the effect can be still felt. Food is not kept out as the bacteria in the atmosphere increases. People don’t step out during the eclipse. These tips will be helpful for people living North-Eastern part of India and other states like Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Even countries like the United States of America, and Saudi States should take precautions.

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022 TIPS FOR PREGNANT WOMEN DURING

Pregnant women are asked to stay indoors as the water in the women’s body is much higher during pregnancy and the Moon controls water in our body so in absence of the effect of moonlight the emotional turmoil in the mind increases at a much higher rate in these women Stay indoors, listen to happy songs and watch comedy movies. Why new things are not started during Eclipse? Everything has a muhurat ( good/ bad/ average)/ During the eclipse, the degrees of longitude and latitude and movement of planets cannot be calculated correctly. Hence, avoid new work/tasks. No need to fast during the eclipse. As the darkness is strong, the best time to do sadhana. You can chant the mantra of the day during the eclipse. If possible 5 mala( 5*108 times).

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022 EFFECT ON PREGNANT WOMEN

Colder winter. Some earthquake and fire incidents Trouble in border states that see the eclipse Emotional upheaval.

Best remedy chant mantra of the day during this period. The personal impact will reduce. Take a bath in the morning, light a Diya on your left, sit with yourself for 10 mins and do the remedy.