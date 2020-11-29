Chandra Grahan November 30, 2020: The world is going to witness the year’s fourth and last lunar eclipse on Monday, November 30. Interestingly, all four lunar eclipses this year were penumbral and this one has got its own importance in the world of stars and superstitions. Also Read - Chandra Grahan 2020: Will This Penumbral Lunar Eclipse be Visible in India?

As many believe that any kind of eclipse has its own bad and good impacts on different zodiac signs, the penumbral Chandra Grahan of Monday will also reportedly impact five zodiac signs negatively. This includes Aries, Pisces, Virgo, Taurus, and Saggitarius. Also Read - Chandra Grahan, November 30, 2020: People With Aries, Pisces, Virgo, Taurus And Saggitarius Zodiac Signs Need to Take Extra Care During This Lunar Eclipse

However, in India, the lunar eclipse will reportedly be not visible or very rarely visible in some parts of the north-eastern country. The Chandra Grahan on Monday will take place around 1 pm and will end at around 5:30 pm during which India receives ample sunlight and therefore, it will not be possible to see the lunar eclipse with the naked eye. However, in some parts of Ranchi, Kolkata, and Patna where the sun sets a little earlier than the rest of the country, a glimpse of the lunar eclipse could be visible.

The Beaver Moon or the Oak Moon though will be clearly visible from most parts of Europe, South America, and the Arctic. The earth would be covering 82 per cent of the moon at its peak during the eclipse which will happen around 3:15 pm.

