February 4, 2021, marks the 100th year of the ‘Chauri Chaura’ incident, which was a landmark event in the fight for Indian Independence. Today, on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident through video conferencing. He said that this historical event has not been given enough importance. Mr. Modi stated although martyrs of Chauri Chaura “have not been given significance in pages of history their blood is in the soil of the country and keeps inspiring us.” Also Read - PM Modi Inaugurates Chauri Chaura Centenary Event, Lauds Expenditure-Based Budget | LIVE Updates

If you do not know much about the Chauri Chaura incident, you should read further to know all about it.

History And Significance of Chauri Chaura Event

In the early 1920s, Mahatma Gandhi introduced the non-cooperation movement to challenge the oppressive government regulatory measures like Rowlatt Act and ultimately get independence. Those supporting the nationwide movement led by Mahatma Gandhi went on to organize peaceful protests in the country. On February 2, 1922, several volunteers participated in a non-violent protest against liquor sales and high food prices. Irked by this, the British official mercilessly beaten up the demonstrators, arrested many, and locked them up in the Chauri Chaura police station.

Responding to that, 2 days later, other protestors gathered in front of the local police station and started shouting anti-British slogans and demanding the release of their leader. In a bid to frighten the crowd, the police fired warning shots. Agitated by this, the crowd started throwing stones at the Chauki and later set the Chaura Chauri police station ablaze. This led to the death of many British police officials along with a few Indian policemen and chaprassis who were trapped inside. As per reports around 22 policemen and 3 civilians died in the incident after which Mahatma Gandhi halted the non-co-operation movement. The incident teaches us that violence always undermines the very cause of a protest and doesn’t benefit us in any way.

Why Chauri Chaura Incident is Important to Farmers?

The power of a non-violent protest is more than you even imagine especially when you are against a democratically-elected government that is considered sacrosanct. Opposing the police forces of such a government won’t be fruitful through violent methods. It will only harm the protestors. So, farmers who are currently protesting against the farm laws brought by the Modi government should take any step mindfully and should not indulge in any kind of violence if they want their wishes to be considered.