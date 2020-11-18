Chhath Puja is a significant festival for people of North Indian states including Bihar, Jharkhand, and UP. This Hindu Vedic celebration is dedicated to Lord Sun who is considered as the source of power and his wife Usha. Chhath Puja is observed for 4 days in the month of Kartika. This year, the Chhath Puja celebration has already started with Nahay Khaay on November 18. The term ‘Chhath’ literally means ‘six’ and hence it (Sandhya Arag) is observed after six days of Diwali. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2020: When is Chhath Puja, Time, Rituals and Significance

Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Parv is performed to seek blessings from the Sun for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life. It is believed that sunlight has cure for various diseases and conditions. It has a healing effect that can benefit ill people. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2020: UP Govt Issues Advisory, Urges Devotees to Perform Rituals at Their Homes

If Yogic philosophies are to be believed, under certain physical and mental conditions, exposing your body to the solar radiation of a particular wavelength can increase the absorption of energy required for life from the Sun instead of food and water. That is why devotees (Vrattis) refrain from eating solid and liquid food during the Chhath Puja and offer Arag to Lord Sun during the sunset and sunrise. This makes the Vrattis, a cosmic powerhouse by making the pranic activity in their body regular providing them a peaceful mind and body.

The main purpose of Chhath Puja is to help the Vrattis gain mental purity. The festival requires maintaining utmost cleanliness. The rituals in the Chhath Puja help the devotees go through biochemical changes that detoxify their bodies and minds.

History of Chhath Puja

There are various stories associated with the origin of Chhath Puja. According to a legend, Pandavas and their wife, Draupadi used to offer prayers to Lord sun to get their lost kingdoms back and solve any problem. It is believed that since then, it became a mandatory custom to perform Chhath Puja.

Some other legends believe the inception of Chhath Puja is associated with Karna who was the son of Lord Surya and Mata Kunti. He was the ruler of Ang Desh, which is currently known as Bhagalpur in Bihar. It is said that Karna used to perform Chhath Puja during his time.