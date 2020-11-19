This year, Chhath Puja began on November 18 and will last till 21 and on this auspicious occasion, Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav has released a song for all the fans on YouTube. Titled, ‘Chhath Ke Barat Maai Bhukhe’ the song has gone viral and is being watched many times by viewers. The song was first uploaded on YouTube by Nirahua Music World on November 17, 2020. It has garnered over 92,000 views so far and is widely appreciated by the audience. It has been sung by Dinesh Lal Yadav, written by Awadhesh Kumar Singh and the music is given by Anil Anmol Sharma. Also Read - Happy Chhath Puja 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Whatsapp Status To Share With Your Loved Ones

Check out the song here:

Also Read - Chhath Puja 2020: Know History And Significance of The Festival Dedicated to The Sun

Chhath Puja is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God) and Goddess Usha, seeking bounties of life on earth from them and requesting the granting of certain wishes. Also, devotees thank the god and goddess for their blessings. The Sun God’s wife Usha is also called Chhathi Maiya and many devotional songs and geet in Bhojpuri, Magahi and Maithili are attributed to her. Also Read - Delhi HC Refuses to Grant Permission For Chhath Puja Celebrations At Public Places Due To COVID-19

This year, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory for Chhath Puja, urging devotees to perform the rituals at their homes or near their homes, as much as possible in the wake of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government banned Chhath Puja celebrations at public places like ponds and riverbanks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.