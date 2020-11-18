Chhath Puja 2020: A four-day festival is majorly celebrated by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and the Madhesh region of Nepal. Devotees offer argha to Sun God on the festival of Chhath Puja, this year it will be celebrated on November 20. Also Read - UP Govt Allows Opening of Higher Education Institutes From November 23 Following UGC Guidelines

Chhath Puja Date and Time

Chhath Puja date is November 20, 2020.

This year, the sunrise will take place at 6.48 am and sunset at 5.26 pm.

Shashti Tithi will begin at 9.59 pm on November 19, 2020.

Shashti Tithi will end at 9.29 pm on November 20, 2020.

Chhath puja, dedicated to the Sun God is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm, especially in states like Bihar, UP, Jharkhand. However, due to the pandemic, many states have placed a ban on the congregation and religious rituals citing Covid spread. During this four-day puja, devotees observe fasting. Chhath Puja is also known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, and Surya Shashthi.

Chhath Puja Rituals:

Day 1: Nahay Khay or Kaddu Bhaat is the first day of Chhath Puja. The one who observes the fast on the first day of Chhath Puja cooks Satvik Kaddu Bhaat and serve it as bhog in the afternoon. It is the beginning of Chhath Puja.

Day 2: The second day of Chhath Puja is called Kharna. People make rice kheer with poori, fruits, dry fruits, and offer it as a bhog.

Day 3: The third day ritual for the Chhath puja is called Sandhya Arghya and is also observed as the main day of this holy festival. The women are supposed to observe a day-long fast and break it only the next day after sunrise. On this day, people prepare fruits and food and visit the ghat in the evening in order to offer arag to lord Surya dev.

Day 4: The last day of the festival is known as Usha Arghya, worshiping the rising sun. On this day, devotees will perform the puja during the sunrise time and then break their fast. This day will mark the completion of all the rituals for the holy festival.