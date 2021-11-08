Chhath Puja 2021: The term ‘Chhath’ literally means ‘six’ and hence it (Sandhya Arag) is observed after six days of Diwali. Chhath Puja is a significant festival for people of North Indian states including Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Chhath Puja is a Hindu Vedic celebration, dedicated to Lord Sun who is considered as the source of power and his wife Usha. Chhath Puja is observed for 4 days in the month of Kartika. This year, the Chhath Puja celebration has already started with Nahay Khay on November 08.Also Read - Devotees Take a Dip in Yamuna River's Toxic Foam on First Day of Chhath Puja | Watch

Wondering how to dress up on this auspicious occasion? We have you covered! We have brought to you simple and easy saree styling tips.

Heavy Booti Kadai Saree

Red is the colour for all occasions. Red is the go-to colour for all occasion. On the eve of Chhath Puja, you can dress up in red booti kadai saree. It gives a queen vibe as it looks heavy but is very easy to carry.

Chanderi Saree

The trend for Chanderi saree has increased. These days, a lot of people prefer chanderi saree as it gives a diva vibes. For the occassion like Chhath puja, this look is perfect. It is stylish as well as fancy.

Banarasi Saree

The trend of banarasi saree is always there. One cannot get enough of the aesthcity the banarasi saree brings in. You can pick in any colour – green, red or yellow. These colours are auspicious as well.