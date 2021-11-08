Chhath Puja 2021 Day 1: Chhath Puja celebrations, the four-day grand event will begin from Monday, November 8. Chhath Puja is prominent among states like Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Recent trends have shown that Chhath Puja is now celebrated across all states. Chhath Puja involves women offering arghya by fasting and offerings to Sun god in knee-deep water. Chhath Puja begins on November 8 and will end on November 11.Also Read - Chhath Puja 2020: UP Govt Issues Advisory, Urges Devotees to Perform Rituals at Their Homes

Chhath is celebrated twice a year, the one in the month of Kartik (according to Hindu calendar) consists of elaborate rituals.

Chhath Puja Day 1: Significance of Nahay Khay

This is the first day of Chhath Puja celebration. People who keep vrat, wake up early in the morning and worship first Lord Surya and then eat food.

Chhath Puja Day 1: How is Nahay Khay Celebrated?

Nahay Khay is observed on Monday. This marks the beginning of the Chhath puja celebrations. People celebrate this by observing a fast, wearing clean clothes and preparing prasad to the Sun god. Devotees also prepare chana daal and kaddoo bhaat (pumpkin rice), as they are the popular dishes.

On the next day, kheer is made with gud (jaggery) and arwa chawal (rice) are made. On this day, devotees observe nirjala (without water) fast that lasts for 36 hours.

After the rigorous celebration of two days, on the third day, the fast still continues and devotees do not drink a drop of water. On this day, people offer thekua as prasad and offer them to Sun god in a water body. On the third day too, the fast continues.

On the last and the final day, devotees offer prasad to the rising Sun (usha arghya) by standing in knee-deep water. This brings end of fast and prasad is distributed.