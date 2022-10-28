Chhat Puja 2022: An ancient Hindu Vedic celebration called Chhath Puja honours the gods Surya and Chhathi Maiyya. The country has entered the fortunate Chhath holiday, and the celebratory fervour is pervasive. In Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and the eastern portions of Uttar Pradesh, people enthusiastically celebrate the sacred festival. As part of this four-day puja, women fast for the happiness of their families and the welfare of their sons. Chhati Maiya receives a variety of prasad and delicacies that have been prepared by the devotees.Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022: Know The Reason Behind 36-Hour-Long Fasting During Chhath Puja| Watch Video

PRASAD ITEMS TO OFFER CHHATI MAIYA ON CHHAT PUJA

Thekua: The sweet delicacy is prepared with flour, ghee and jaggery. Not only is it considered a significant bhog item, but it also carries health benefits during the cold weather. Banana: A bunch of raw bananas are brought home, cooked and then offered to Chhathi Maiya in the form of Prasad. Rasaio Kheer: The second day of Chhath Puja witnesses the preparation of this special prasad. The kheer prepared with jaggery, milk and arwa chawal is consumed before commencing the 36-hour-long fast. Sugarcane: It is believed that sugarcane is grown by the grace of the sun, which is why offering the crop as prasad holds significance. Coconut: Offering coconut as prasad during the puja is considered auspicious. It also holds healing strength during winter. Dabh Lemon: A unique variety of lemon called dabh lemon is offered to Chhath Maiyya. It is considered great to protect from illness. Rice Laddoo: Special laddoos made with rice are offered as prasad during Chhath Puja.

There are many different varieties of sweets and delicacies created for Chhath Puja, but some of the more well-known ones are Thekua and Rasaio Kheer. The majority of the delicacies are made with protein-rich components including jaggery, wheat flour, and ghee. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022: Nahay Khay Date, Kharna, Surya Arghya Date, Importance, And How to Perform Puja