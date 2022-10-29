Chhath Puja 2022: The festival of Chhath Puja begins with a sacred bath and ends with the offering of Arghya to the rising sun. Preparations for this puja begin before Diwali. Many people keep a “nirjala” fast the entire time, which is considered the most difficult fast. The festival of Chhath Puja holds a major importance for people in Bihar, Jharkhand and many other places in the country.Also Read - Gas Cylinder Explodes During Chhath Puja In Bihar's Aurangabad; 30 Injured, Many Critical

Chhath Puja 2022 begins on October 28, Friday this year with Nahay Khay. Kharna is on October 29 and October 30, Sunday is when the devotees will worship the setting sun, followed by worshipping the rising sun on the next day, October 31. It is believed that Chhath Puja is performed to obtain Sun's blessings for a child, to cure any disease, to gain prestige for the family, and to have a happy and prosperous life. While there are several do's and don'ts that one needs to follow on this auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja 2022: Do’s

It is important to take bath before participating in any Chhath Puja rituals. Make sure your hands and feet are thoroughly clean before preparing the prasad. Take blessing of elders and worship Chhati Maiya and the Sun God. It is essential to recite or listen to Vrat Katha at night. The first and most important ritual for women after bathing is to apply orange vermillion.

Chhath Puja 2022: Don’ts