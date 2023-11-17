Home

Chhath Puja 2023: 5 MOST Interesting Facts About The Festival You Didn’t Know

As Chhath puja is around the corner and people are all set to celebrate the festival, here we tell you 5 interesting and less-known facts about the occasion.

Chhath Puja 2023: One of the most anticipated Hindu holidays in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is Chhath Puja. Lord Surya’s festival which is regarded as the most environmentally friendly Hindu holiday, is difficult to conduct and involves rigorous laws and restrictions. The event, which is very significant and dedicated to the sun, is also known as Suryasasthi. Here are a few lesser-known facts about Chhath Puja in case you are completely ignorant of its customs.

5 Interesting Facts About Chhath Puja

Most Ancient Hindu Festivals: The festival of Chhath Puja is considered one of the most ancient Hindu festivals in India. During the occasion, the devotees offer prayers to the rising and setting sun. Scientists believe that during these times of the day, the sun emits a very low level of harmful ultraviolet radiation. Four-Day-Long Festival: Chhath Puja is celebrated over a period of four days. The first day is known as Nahay Khay, during which Parvaitin (the one who performs Chhath Puja) takes a bath with holy water and cooks rice, dal, and pumpkin. Known as Kharna, the second day is observed with fasting and preparation of kheer and roti by the main devotee. On the third and fourth day, the Parvaitin offers Arghya to the setting and rising sun respectively without having food and water for the entire day and night. Chhath Puja Parvaitin: As mentioned earlier, Chhath Puja is extremely demanding. Throughout the festival, Parvaitin needs to be pure. She needs to take a bath in the holy river, abstain from food and water, and need to sleep on the floor. You CANNOT Stop Performing Puja Suddenly: The Chhath Puja is passed on from family generation to generation. A family is committed to performing the rituals if somebody has started doing it. You can only avoid the puja if somebody has died in your family. Chhath Puja’s Special Prasad: Parvaitin is required to offer special Prasad to the Lord Sun. Holy food includes Kheer, Thekua, rice laddu, dates, and fruits. Notably, during the festival, other family members cannot eat food with onions and garlic.

