Home

Festivals Events

Chhath Puja 2023: 6 Simple Remedies to Strengthen Surya Dev

Chhath Puja 2023: 6 Simple Remedies to Strengthen Surya Dev

Let us check out some effective remedies to appease Surya Dev during the Chhath Puja festivities.

Chhath Puja 2023: 6 Simple Remedies to Strengthen Surya Dev

Chhath Puja is an ancient festival dedicated to the Surya Dev (Sun), and his sister Chhathi Maiya, a Vedic Goddess. Chhath Puja is unique as it solely dedicates worship to the Sun God both at dusk and dawn, honouring him for sustaining life on earth and requesting his blessings. The rituals of the festival are performed on the banks of rivers, ponds, or other water bodies, symbolizing the importance of water and nature in human life.

Trending Now

Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja holds immense spiritual and cultural significance. It’s a time for thanksgiving and seeking blessings for the well-being, prosperity, and progress of the family and community. The practices involved in Chhath, such as fasting and exposure to the early sun, are believed to have health benefits, including detoxification as well as emphasis of the sun during winters for the health of human lives.

You may like to read

6 Remedies to Strengthen Surya Dev

Arghya to Surya Dev

Offering arghya to Surya dev is the simplest yet effective remedy to seek blessings of Surya Dev in life.

One can offer arghya to surya dev in copper with water. One can also mix red flowers in the water while offering arghya to surya dev.

Another important aspect is that one should give arghya to surya dev both in the evening as well as morning (Brahma Muhurat)

Flow Copper Square Blocks in River

One can also flow copper square blocks in the river on the last day of chhath wherein offerings are made to the rising sun.

One can flow the same number of square blocks as per the age of the person. For instance, a person aged 33, should flow 33 square blocks in the river.

Donate Wheat to Old Age Homes

One can also take a vow of donating wheat on a regular basis to an old age home.

This will help in an overall improvement in job and business fortunes of life.

Chant Surya Gayatri Mantra

One can chant the surya gayatri mantra as much as possible on all four days of chhath puja.

Post puja as well, one can do this mantra every day in early morning hours.

One can also recite Aditya Hridaya Stotra at least 37 times every day.

Light a Four faces Diya near Peepal Tree

On the day of chhath puja, when worship is offered in the evening, one can light a diya near a peepal tree.

The diya should have four flames and should be lit after the chhath puja of the evening is done.

Flow Coconut in River

One need to take 6 coconuts on each day of Chhath Puja (the last 2 days most important) and rotate those coconuts anti-clockwise from one’s head and later flow in the water.

This Chhath Puja, seek blessings of Surya Dev, the god who rules our soul.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.