This year, the four-day festival of Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 17 to 20. Here are certain dos and don'ts to keep in mind during fasting and following other rituals of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja 2023: Essential Dos And Don'ts to Follow While Fasting For Chhathi Mata

Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Mata. It is widely celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. This year, it will begin on 17 November 2023 and end on 20 November 2023. Also, according to the Hindu calendar, the four-day festival is celebrated every year on the Shashthi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. During these days, devotees observe fast to seek blessings of Chhathi Mata and Sun God. Fasting is an essential aspect of Chhath Puja, and there are certain dos and don’ts associated with the fasting rituals. Here are some general dos and don’ts to follow during 4 days of Chhath festival.

Dos

Maintain personal hygiene during the fasting period. Before starting the rituals, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Follow the specific timings for the Chhath Puja fast as per tradition.

Strictly adhere to a vegetarian diet during the fasting period. Avoid consuming onion and garlic, as they are considered impure.

Perform the ritual of offering arghya (offering of water to the Sun God) during Sunrise and Sunset

Wear traditional attire while performing the Chhath Puja rituals.

Maintain a calm and peaceful environment by observing silence during the rituals.

Don’ts

Strictly avoid consuming non-vegetarian food during the fasting period.

Refrain from consuming alcohol and tobacco products

Avoid negative thoughts and maintain a positive and peaceful mindset.

Many observers of Chhath Puja sleep on the floor during the fasting period. Avoid sleeping on a bed or cot.

It is essential to complete the fasting period as per tradition. Do not break the fast prematurely.

Show respect to the deities and follow devotees. Avoid any disrespectful behaviour during the festival.

