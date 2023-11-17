Chhath Puja 2023: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi For Worshipping Surya Dev

Home

Chhath Puja is specifically observed in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, and some regions of Nepal.

Chhath Puja 2023: The festival of Chhath Puja holds great significance in the Hindu culture, worshipping Surya Dev, the son god with immense focus and devotion. This festival is predominately celebrated in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. This ancient festival involves prayers and gratitude towards Lord Surya. The festival is celebrated on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika believed in the Hindu calendar.

Chhath Puja 2023 Date And Shubh Muhurat

This year Chhath Puja commences from Friday, November 17, 2023, to Monday, November 20, 2023.

Day 1: Nahay Khay (17th November 2023): On the first day of Chhath Puja women observe fast for the whole day by only eating one meal and taking a scared bath in the riverside of Ganga. The day of Nahay Khay starts at 06:45 am and the sunsets by 17:27.

Day 2: Kharna and Lohanda(18th November 2023): Kharna, the second of chhath puja involves a fast, in which you don't take a sip of water from sunrise to sunset. On this day, devotees break their fast after offering food to Sun God. On this day the sunrise time will be at 06:46 AM and sunset is going to be at 17:26 PM.

Day 3: Chhath Puja or Sandhya Arghya( 19th November 2023): On the third day of chhath puja, devotees offer arghya to the sun at dusk, while they continue fasting in the night. The sunrise will be at 06:47 am and the sunset will be at 17:26 PM.

Day 4: Usha Arghya or Parana Day(20th November 2023): Usha Argya, is the final day of Chaath Puja. It is celebrated by offering arghya to the rising sun. The 36-hour fast concludes on this day by giving an offering to the Sun god.

Chhath Puja 2023 Puja Vidhi

The followers of this festival fast and make offerings to the Sun God. To express gratitude to god for all of our blessings—wealth, longevity, and prosperity—we give pujas. Four days are devoted to celebrating Chhath Puja. The four-day-long festival is a devotional offering to the Sun God and celebrating from Nahaye Khaye to Usha Arghya.

The followers only eat one meal a day and maintain a morning fast. They carry the water and use it to cook their dinner on their way back from the Ganges. The family members eat the food after the individual maintains the fast, and prepares it without contaminating it.

