Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: Best Surya Shashthi Messages, Images, WhatsApp Messages And SMS For Your Family And Friends

Chhath Puja is a festival that is enthusiastically observed in regions like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. It is devoted to the Sun God and his wife, the Chhathi.

Chhath Puja is a celebration of the Hindu God, Sun and Chhathi Maiya, who is believed to be the consort of Sun. Four days after the celebration of Diwali, the Maithili and Bhojpuri-speaking people observe their most significant festival – Chhath. The sacred festival is commemorated in the Madhesh province and Mithila region of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh states of India. Chhath also called Surya Shashthi, where devotees worship the Sun during sunset and sunrise. Surya who is the Hindu deity of Light, Day and Wisdom is revered for a healthy, prosperous and fulfilling life.

Dedicated to the Sun God and his partner, Chhathi Maiya, the four-day festivities are one of the ancient celebrations in the land of fairs and festivals. Sun is depicted as the one who is the source of all life forms on the planet while Chhathi Maiya is Usha, Surya’s wife. According to the mythological descriptions, in Rig Veda, Usha meaning the first light of day is symbolically described as the dawn of divine consciousness in an individual.

Individuals also send Chhath wishes to family and friends with the best messages. The article contains Chhath Puja 2023 wishes with best Surya Shashthi Whatsapp messages, and SMS to send Happy Chhath Puja greetings.

It’s a day to offer arghya to Sun God And thank Him with all your heart. May your fast bring you joy as Chhath Puja is about to start.

All that exists was born from the sun. He is the source and the end. May Sun God bless you this Chhat Puja. Heart full of wishes, here I send.

Chhath Puja is a day to thank the Sun For prosperity, peace and kindness to everyone

Happy Chhath.

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you. May the wishes to make this day. Be blessed by the Sun God and come true.

Pray to nature, sun, and river, As fasts begin on Chhath Puja day. May all evils get washed with the holy bath, Celebrate Chhath Puja with grandeur today. Happy Chhath Puja 2017

All that exists was born from the sun there is nothing apart from it. Of what is and has been and is to be and what moves and remains still…. the sun alone is the source and the end… Happy Chhath Puja.

On the occasion of Chhath Puja 2023, we wish every individual to beget the divine blessings of Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. Just like the sweetness of traditional delicacy, thekua, their lives are filled with eternal happiness. The light and warmth of sunrays remove all the darkness (ignorance) and instead, it is filled with wisdom and knowledge.

We wish every devotee or Vratins observing the fast, a very Happy Chhath 2023!

