Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: 10 Popular Quotes by The Celebrated Maratha Emperor That Sum up Life’s Glory!

Today marks the 393rd birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji. To celebrate him, here are some inspiring quotes by the man himself.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: 10 Popular Quotes by The Celebrated Maratha Emperor That Sum up Life's Glory! (Source: Freepik)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Chhatrapati Shivaji is considered one of the most celebrated and revered historical personalities in Maharashtra. Also remembered as Shivaji Maharaj, The one who established the Maratha Empire, Every year the birth anniversary of the Maratha ruler is celebrated with grand fanfare and zeal.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was also known for valour and bravery. He won numerous wars against the Mughals and established a progressive civil rule with the help of his disciplined army group. Shivaji is also known as the Father of Indian Navy because he was the one who realized the importance of having a naval force and established a navy and forts at the coastline to defend the Konkan side of Maharashtra. Shivaji Maharaj was a big supporter of women and opposed all kinds of violence, opposition and harassment against them.

Today marks the 393rd birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler. To remember him on this auspicious day, here are some inspiring quotes by the man himself.

Popular Quotes by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj:

“One should never fall for flattery, nor should one be afraid of criticism.” “A strong determination can make anything possible.” “It is better to be a lion for a day than a sheep all your life.” “The nation is formed by its people, and the people are formed by their character.” “A true warrior is one who knows when to sheath his sword.” “Freedom is always worth fighting for.” “It is better to live one day as a lion than a hundred years as a sheep.” “The greatest strength is in the unity of all.” “Humble yourselves before the truth, for it will not bow before you.” “The welfare of the people is the ultimate law.”

