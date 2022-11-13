Children’s Day 2022: Know Why Do We Celebrate Children’s Day, History and Significance Of This Day

This day is dedicated to Children and raise awareness and empower children about their rights, care, and education.

Children’s Day 2022

Children’s Day 2022: India celebrates Children’s Day also known as ‘Bal Diwas’ every year on November 14 with much fun and frolic. On this day, India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was born. The day is a tribute to him who was fondly called Chacha Nehru because of his fondness towards kids. It is that time of the year when we walk down memory lane and celebrate the presence of these little stars who make our lives beautiful. This year, it’s coinciding with Diwali, the festival of lights.

This day is dedicated to Children and raise awareness and empower children about their rights, care, and education. Children’s day was first observed on November 20 declared by Universal Children’s Day by the United Nations but after the death of Jawahar Lal Nehru in the year 1964, the Indian parliament passed a resolution to mark the first Prime Minister’s birth anniversary as Children’s day. Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, he considered children as the future of the nation and the citizen of tomorrow. “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country,” Jawahar Lal Nehru had once said.

Nehru was the man behind establishing institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and Indian Institutes of Management. He was a strong advocate of Children’s education and worked hard for their rights.

On this day, chocolates and gifts are distributed to children. Schools and educational institutes celebrate this day by organizing cultural programs, debates, and quizzes across the country, but this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic the celebrations will be subdued.

A very happy Children’s Day!