Home

Festivals Events

Chinese New Year 2024: Why is it Called the ‘Year of the Dragon’? All about This 15-Day Long Festival

Chinese New Year 2024: Why is it Called the ‘Year of the Dragon’? All about This 15-Day Long Festival

Food, music, gifts and whole lot of fireworks. The celebrations of the Chinese New Year have already begun. Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is the most important tra

Food, music, gifts and whole lot of fireworks. The celebrations of the Chinese New Year have already begun. Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is the most important traditional holiday in China and other East Asian countries. It is celebrated based on the lunar calendar and usually falls between January 21 and February 20 and this year it begins from February 10. The festivities last for 15 days, with each year being associated with a specific animal from the Chinese zodiac. The Year of the Dragon is highly significant and holds a special place in Chinese culture.

Trending Now

All About Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year is a time to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one with hopes of prosperity, good luck, and happiness. It is a time for family gatherings, feasting, gift-giving, and various traditional customs and activities.

You may like to read

Red packets, known as hongbao in Mandarin, are small red envelopes containing money. They are given by married couples or elders to children and unmarried individuals as a symbol of good luck and blessings for the new year. On the eve of Chinese New Year, families come together for a special reunion dinner. It is a time for family members to gather, share a meal, and exchange well wishes for the upcoming year.

Why is it the Year of the Dragon?

The dragon is considered the most powerful and auspicious animal in the Chinese zodiac. It symbolises strength, fortune, authority, and success. People born in the Year of the Dragon are believed to inherit these qualities and are often seen as confident, ambitious, and charismatic individuals. The Year of the Dragon is considered an especially fortunate and prosperous year. It is believed that important events or significant accomplishments are more likely to happen during this time.

It’s important to note that the Year of the Dragon occurs in a 12-year cycle within the Chinese zodiac, an the last Year of the Dragon was in 2012,

Celebration

Fireworks and firecrackers are set off during Chinese New Year to ward off evil spirits and bring good luck. Lion and dragon dances are performed in streets and public spaces to chase away negative energy and welcome positive vibes.

The 15th day of the lunar month marks the Lantern Festival, which concludes the Chinese New Year celebrations. People light and hang colourful lanterns, solve riddles written on them, and enjoy various cultural performances and activities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.