Chitragupta 2023: History, Significance And Puja Vidhi of This Auspicious Occasion

Chitragupta 2023: Chitragupta Puja is performed on the same day as Bhai Dooj. This day is celebrated to seek blessings from Chitragupta.

Chitragupta 2023: On Bhai Dooj, a special ritual honouring Lord Chitragupta is held by the Kayastha community known as Chitragupta Puja. The god of death, Lord Yama, was good friends with Lord Chitragupta. He’s in charge of recording the karma of humanity on this planet. Another name for Chitragupta is the deity of justice, who records human acts and punishes offenders.

According to the legends, mentioned in Bhagavad Gita, Lord Chitragupta is a Brahmin who was created by Lord Brahma to keep a record of the good and bad deeds of humans. It is believed that Kartik Shukla Trayodashi, Lord Chitragupta sits in the court of Yama and judges the karma of the souls.

Chitragypta Puja 2023 History And Significance

Chitragupta Puja holds great significance in Hindu culture. This festival is celebrated particularly Kayastha community. This festival holds a great opportunity for people to ask forgiveness for their sins and seek blessings from Chitragupta. On this auspicious day, people offer prayers and flowers to Lord Chitragupta. They also light lamps and incense sticks to mark Chitragupta’s day.

According to Hindu mythology, Chitragupta wrote every person’s good or bad deeds, which determine their fate in the afterlife. Based on their deeds, people were punished or rewarded in the court of Yama. It is believed that Chitragupta gets only one day holiday in the entire year when Yamadev goes to his sister’s home to celebrate Bhai Dooj.

Chitragupta Puja Vidhi And Ritual:

1. People wake up early in the morning and clean their homes.

2. Take the idol of Chitragupta to give it a bath with rose water.

3. Place lord Chitragupta’s murti on the wooden plank facing eastward. Decorate the puja room with a traditional rangoli.

4. Put a roli tikka, offer flowers, light a diya in front of the deity and lastly decorate it with rice.

5. You can offer panchamitra, prepared with dahi, milk, honey and sugar along with sweets, fruits and prasad.

6. Having a pen or journal for puja is mandatory.

7. Create a swastika symbol on the ground with abir, turmeric, vermilion and sandalwood.

8. Place rice and kalash filled with rice on top of the swastika.

9. Lastly, recite Chitragupta Katha and perform Aarti.

Lord Chitragupta takes notes of every person’s good and bad deeds. He was the one who made notes of every person’s karma and helped Lord Yama to decide the afterlife of a person. According to his notes, people will be sent to heaven and hell. So, this festival allows you to seek his blessings.

