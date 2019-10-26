On the occasion of Choti Diwali or Choti Deepavali, we bring you a bunch of messages and greetings so that you can wish your near and dear ones. Celebrated on October 26, Choti Diwali is a day before Diwali or Lakshmi Pooja and the festival is known by various names – Naraka Chaturdashi, Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas or Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi.

It is celebrated as the second day of the five-day-long Diwali festival. It is believed that on this day, asura or demon Narakasura was killed by Krishna, Lord Vishnu’s avatar.

Usually, as per traditions and rituals, Choti Diwali is celebrated by performing morning prayers and then it is followed by festivities. Some people also believe that by taking the holy bath on this day, a person will not go to hell after death. During the holy bath, you need to use sesame oil.

So, on this festive occasion, here’s a collection of messages:

Diwali in the true sense means ending all sort of evilness, harshness, cruelty & hatred between one another. It is the festival of joy, happiness & rejoices. Happy Choti Diwali

May Almighty bless you with all the courage to win over your problems like Lord Krishna, Maa Kali and Satyabhama won over Narakasur…. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi.

Wishing a very Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your family…. May this auspicious occasion mark an end to all the negativities and threats around you.

Just the way Almighty destroyed Narakasur, I wish Almighty also destroys all the problems in your life…. Wishing a warm and blessed Naraka Chaturdashi!!!

The Choti Diwali is celebrated between the day of Diwali and Dhanteras.

On this day, people light up their houses and the day are associated with several legends. So you can also send out Choti Diwali Wishes 2019 where you can also write about several stories that are linked to this day.

Choti Diwali is an occasion to let the light of Diyas and candles illuminate not just your home, but your life too. Shubh Diwali

May the joy and light of this beautiful holiday brighten your life, today and always.

May the bright lights of Diwali guide you out through every streak of negativity. May God bless you now and forever. Happy Choti Diwali!