Holi is celebrated with much pomp and fervour across India. Holi marks the arrival of the spring season, and it falls during February or March each year. This day marks the victory of good over evil. For the unversed, it is celebrated on Pratipada Tithi (first day of the Chaitra month, Krishna Paksha, as per the Purnimanta calendar) or Phalguna month, Pratipada Tithi, Krishna Paksha (as per the Amavasyant calendar).

In India, the Holi festivities begin with Holika Dahan on the previous night (Phalguna Purnima Tithi). People gather in the neighbourhood to light a bonfire (referred to as Holika) to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

Interestingly, this festival is associated with the Narasimha Avatar of Lord Vishnu. Read on to know the Holika Dahan date, the shubh muhurat, its significance and other important details.

When is Holika Dahan?

Holika Dahan will be observed on March 17th this year.

What is the significance of Holika Dahan?

Like Diwali, Holika Dahan celebrates the victory of the good over the evil. There is a very interesting story behind this. By lighting the bonfire ahead of Holi, people commemorate the triumph of Bhakt Prahlad’s faith in the Almighty over the evil intentions of his father Hiranyakashipu and his aunt, Simhika. His father and aunt attempted to kill him by setting him on fire, but his unshakable faith in Lord Vishnu guarded him against death.

What is the shubh muhurat for Holika Dahan?

The Holika Dahan ritual is usually performed during Pradosh Kaal but not when Bhadra Mukha prevails, according to the experts in the field. The ideal time to do the Holika Dahan is between – 09:06 pm to 10:16 pm as per Drik Panchang. The duration of the puja is around 1 hour 10 minutes.

Purnima Tithi will start at 01:29 pm and Purnima Tithi will end by 12:47 pm.

Holika Dahan Puja Vidhi:

Before the puja begins, people take bath and wear fresh clothes. They also keep the ‘puja thali’ ready with essential ingredients such as a Kalash of water, turmeric, Kumkum, sandalwood, rice grains, flowers, coconut, jaggery and gulal.

In the evening, these are offered to the bonfire during the Holika Dahan.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 18.