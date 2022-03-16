Choti Holi 2022: We are inching close to the festival of colours, Holi, and people across India have already begun the celebrations. Holi is one of the most loved festivals of India, the day brings joy and happiness to people’s lives. Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is celebrated as a festival representing the victory of good over evil. On this day, a bonfire is lit with people singing and dancing around the fire. People also perform parikrama of fire. This year, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 17.Also Read - Delhi Metro Services Will Be Available For Commuters After 2:30 PM on Holi, Says DMRC

Significance and Importance:

Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi, marks the death of Holika and the victory of Prahlad who walked out of fire unhurt without a scratch. According to the legend, Holika had a boon that protected her from getting burnt. In order to kill Prahlad, she sat with him on her lap in a bonfire but to everyone's astonishment, she got burnt alive and Prahlad emerged unhurt. Holi, like every other festival, celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Therefore, Hindus celebrate Holika Dahan to commemorate the festival.

The festivities begin on the night before the main Holi with Holika Dahan where people gather to perform religious rituals and also burn the effigy of Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, as a sign of the victory of good over evil. The first day is often referred to as Chhoti Holi and the next morning is celebrated as Rangwali Holi where all gather and play with colours.

There are a number of legends associated with Holi with one attributed to Vishnu and another to Krishna. Most places that are associated with Lord Krishna celebrate Holi with great pomp. These regions, known as Braj, include Mathura, Vrindavan and Barsana. The Lathimar Holi in Barsana is famous for its unique ritual of women hitting men with sticks while they shield themselves.