Christmas 2020 WhatsApp Messages: Christmas is celebrated across the world with much pomp and fervour. The festival is all about Christmas trees, Christmas carol, gifts, reindeer, lights, plum cakes and mulled wine. The day is celebrated on December 25 commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. The day is majorly celebrated by Christians around the world, but over the years people from different religions, traditions, and beliefs also observe this day.

However, this year's celebrations are a little different due to the ongoing pandemic but that does not stop us from celebrating it with our near and dear ones. Here are the best Merry Christmas wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp messages that you can send to your loved ones.

– May this Christmas bring you the best gift you ever wished for. May it make a way for a fresh and bright year ahead. Merry Christmas Also Read - Christmas 2020 Gifting Ideas: Send Love to Your Dear Ones With These Amazing And Easy Gifting Techniques



– May the Lord Jesus Christ grant you peace and renew your strength for the year ahead! Have a merriest of Christmas!

– Will try to be with you, keep your spirits high, keep spirits ready. Merry Christmas!

– Wish Santa blesses you with a wonderful gift this year which you always dream of. Merry Christmas!

– The season of warm wishes, goodwill and celebrations is here. Wishing you all good things today and forever. Merry Christmas!

– The blessings of peace, the beauty of hope, the spirit of love, the comfort of faith, may these be your gifts this Christmas season!



– Christmas isn’t about gifts large and small, under the tree. It’s about who is in our hearts- the people we call family, whom we care about, and connect with. That’s what makes sharing the holiday so special…

– May God bless you with festive, loving and peaceful celebration this Christmas and all throughout the year! Merry Christmas!

– Whatever is beautiful, whatever is meaningful, whatever brings happiness, may it be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year. Merry Christmas!

– May the Yuletide spirit usher in peace, joy and love. We wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

– May the sweet magic of Christmas wrap you with love and warmth. Bless you with a long and healthy life. May your heart glow with a cheer and May love spread to all near and dear.

– Count your blessings, sing Christmas carols, open your gifts, and make a wish under the Christmas tree. May you have a Merry Christmas!

Here’s wishing you a Merry Christmas!