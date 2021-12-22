The most awaited festival of the year, Christmas, is just a few days away. People rejoice and eagerly look forward to December 25. The entire world celebrates it with much grand and grandeur. People celebrate it by listening to carols, goodies, and exchanging gifts. On this day, Son of God, Jesus Christ, is born.Also Read - Kiwi Christmas: Learn How New Zealanders Celebrate Christmas in a Special Way

Christmas 2021: History And Significance

Jesus Christ is born of Christmas. He is the second Holy Trinity of Christianity (The Father, The Son and the Holy Spirit. He was born to Joseph and Mary in Bethlehem. The exact month and date of Christ are yet to be found out but it is believed that Christmas was declared on 25 December in an early-to-mid-fourth century in the Western Christian Church. In 1870, the US declared Christmas as a federal holiday.

Christmas 2021: Importance

Christmas is celebrated with much grand and grandeur. It s believed that God had sent his son to protect and prevent people from making major sins. On this occasion, people decorate Christmas tree and head to church.