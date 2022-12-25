Christmas 2022: Tales Of Santa And How He Came Into Being

Christmas 2022: Ho! Ho! Ho! ‘Tis the season of joy! A day painted in red and white cheers of merry making has arrived. Christmas, one of the widely celebrated festivals across the globe has got the winter festive fervour churning. People are out and about celebrating with some wine, traditional plum cakes and gifts. Speaking of traditions, Christmas entails its own customs like the legend of Santa Claus riding on a sleigh, decorating tree with bells, stars, Christmas wreathes and more.

While we all know what exactly Mr Claus does on Christmas, but do you know who he is and how he came into being?

Legend of Santa Claus

From stories of yore, Santa Claus is said to live in North Pole and travel across on his sleigh helmed by reindeer distributing gifts and spreading joy. But, progenitor to Santa took birth centuries back. In what is written most books and coverage, Santa Claus is associated with St. Nicholas. If stories are to be believed, he was born in around 3-4 century in an affluent family with loving parents.

How did this St. Nicholas turn into the North Pole-dwelling bringer of Christmas gifts? The original saint was a Greek born in the late third century, around 280 A.D. He became bishop of Myra, a small Roman town in modern Turkey, according to National Geographic.

Nicholas’s fame lived long after his death (on December 6 in the mid-fourth century, around 343) because he was associated with many miracles, and reverence for him continues to this day independent of his Christmas connection. He is believed to be a protector of many people, from orphans to sailors to prisoners.

Santa’ s Etymology

When the Dutch came together to celebrate Saint Nicholas, he made his way into American culture back in 1773. Sinter Klaas, the Dutch name for Saint Nicholas at the time, is where the English name Santa Claus originated.

Merry Christmas!