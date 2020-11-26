India celebrates Constitution Day of India or Samvidhan Diwas on November 26, every year. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India formally which came into effect on January 26, 1950. Also Read - Mumbai's Mahim Dargah Becomes First Indian Place of Worship to Install Preamble Inside Premises

This day is celebrated to acknowledge the contribution of the framers of the Constitution and to make people aware of the prominent values. The Ministry of Social Justice and Employment on November 19, 2015, decided to commemorate this day as the Constitution Day. The main aim of the day is to make the citizens aware of their Constitutional values. Also Read - Reciting Preamble Mandatory in Maharashtra Schools Starting This Republic Day, Netizens Say 'Excellent'

This day is also celebrated to pay tribute to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar who was the first law minister of India. He played an important role in the framing of the Indian Constitution. Also Read - Republic Day 2019 Quiz: Can You Answer These 10 Interesting Questions About January 26

According to a report by Scroll, the two-month period between the formal adoption and the enforcement of the Indian Constitution was utilised for the thorough examination and translation from the English language to the Hindi language. The Constituent Assembly also met for 166 days before even formally adopting the Constitution. This accounts for more than two years’ time.

Significance Of this day:

The constitution day is celebrated to also remember the sacrifices made by Dr BR Ambedkar in framing the Constitution. He was then appointed chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution on August 29, 1947. BR Amdebakar is referred to as the Architect of The Indian Constitution.

The preamble of the Indian Constitution has declared India as a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. It has secured all its citizen’s justice, liberty, equality to all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain unity and integrity of the nation.

Interesting fact: Indian Constitution is the longest constitution in the world. And our constitution has borrowed some of its features from Britain, Ireland, Japan, the USA, South Africa, Germany, Australia, and Canada.