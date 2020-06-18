The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the closure of many institutions like, places of worship, malls, restaurants and businesses. The social distancing rules that have been put in place also means that people can not gather together in large groups at these places. The latest to be affected by the virus is the Guru Purnima fair which is held in Mathura and which for thousands of years has witnessed a large gathering of devotees. Also Read - Coronavirus Life-saving Drug Dexamethasone is Listed as Banned Substance by WADA

For years people have thronged Mathura and Vrindavan to pay their respects to their gurus, and about one crore devotees come to circumambulate Govardhan Hill, which is supposed to be a form of Shri Krishna. This year, however, after a meeting between the Uttar Pradesh police, the local administration, saints and the local people, it was decided that with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it would not be safe to hold the fair. The Guru Poornima fair is organised in Govardhan in the month of July every year. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: State Cabinet Approves Setting up of Commission For Welfare of Workers

The Govardhan Parvat Parikrama:

The Govardhan Hill is a sacred Hindu site in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, and it is an 8 km long hill. Also known as Giriraj, it is the sacred center of Braj and is identified as a natural form of Lord Krishna himself. Circumambulating the sacred Govardhan hillock is popularly known as ‘Giriraj Parikrama’. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Rs 1,000 Credited Into Bank Accounts of Over 10.4 lakh Migrant Workers

Crores of devotees throng the place during Guru Purnima and walk around Govardhan Hill, which is supposed to be a form of Shri Krishna, within 5 days. Guru Purnima is a very popular festival in Mathura and Vrindavan, and celebrates the knowledge and wisdom of a teacher. Devotees celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and passion.