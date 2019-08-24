The Mumbai streets are echoing with loud music and cheer as Govindas take onto the streets, donning colourful clothes and flexing their muscles as they gear up for the annual festive fun of Dahi handi on the day of Krishna Janmashtami. Marking the birth anniversary of Krishna, Dahi Handi events are held across India in imitation of Krishna’s habit as a child.

This is known to all that Krishna was a mischievous child and used to steal butter from pots hanging from the roof. Similarly, different teams compete and form human pyramids with the one at the top of it, the little Govindas, breaking the matki filled with curd. The winners are rewarded with lakhs of prize money.

Check out some Dahi Handi events in Mumbai this year:

Mumbai: Visuals of Dahi Handi celebrations from Worli on #Janamashtami. pic.twitter.com/FNZ1DOEHGd — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

Dahi Handi celebrations at Railway colony in Bandra East last night. Tremendous turn out! pic.twitter.com/1WQ9yStBh2 — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) August 18, 2019

The absolute delight of #dahiHandi. The celebration of Bhagwan Shri Krishna is incomplete without it. Jai Shri Krishna! #JaiShriKrishna #KrishnaJanmashtami #जन्माष्टमी2019 pic.twitter.com/rrsKkFc1Qc — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) August 24, 2019

Krishna Janmashtami falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada. On this day, Krishna was born to Vasudeva and Devaki at midnight and is one of the most important celebrations in Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism.

As per the Hindu mythology, Krishna was born at midnight on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month and this day is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami. People all over the country celebrate the day with dance performances, perform Krishna Lila, Raas Lila. Devotees of Lord Krishna also sing Bhajans mantras and devotional songs at midnight to celebrate Krishna’s arrival. Krishna-Bhakts observe a full day fast for Gokulashtami, and the birth of Krishna is celebrated on the next morning with Dahi Handi.

Krishna Janmashtami celebrations begin with a fast or upvas as people await the arrival of Krishna who is also known as Shyaam, Balkrishna, Dayanidhi among other names.