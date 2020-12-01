The month of December has some important dates this year like Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Vivah Panchami, Gita Jayanti, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Vivah Panchami etc. This year, the first day of Margashirsha month, which starts after the Kartik maasha ends, concurs with the first day of December as per the Purnimant calendar. In this article, we have mentioned all the important dates with their significance. Also Read - This is How Mysuru Looks During Dussehra; Absolutely Surreal

The Margashirsha month began on December 1 this year and will end on December 30. Here is the list of all the festivals:

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi – December 3

Dedicated to lord Ganesha, the Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed by all his devotees on December 3. On this day, devotees keep a day-long fast and break it only after sighting the Moon at night.

Utpanna Ekadashi and Vaikuntha Ekadashi – December 10 and December 25

The Ekadashi Tithi of every lunar fortnight is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees keep a day-long fast, chant the Vishnu Sahasranam and take part in spiritual activities.

Pradosh Vrat – December 12 and December 27

The Trayodashi Tithi of every Lunar fortnight is dedicated to Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees observe the Pradosh vrat and break it only after performing puja in the evening during Pradosh Kaal.

Somvati or Margashirsha Amavasya – December 14

Amavasya is the New Moon day as per the Hindu calendar. And when the Amavasya Tithi concurs with Somwar (Monday), it is called Somvati Amavasya.

Vinayaka Chaturthi – December 18

On this day, devotees keep a fast and perform Lord Ganesha Puja during Madhyana.

Vivah Panchami – December 19

The Panchami Tithi, Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month is believed to be the day when Lord Rama married Devi Sita. This day is celebrated as Vivah Panchami.

Gita Jayanti – December 25

The sacred book of the Hindus, the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita came into being on the Ekadashi Tithi, Shukla Paksha, in the month of Margashirsha.

Christmas – December 25

Christians celebrate Christmas on December 25 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

Margashirsha Purnima Vrat – December 29

The Purnima (full moon) of Margashirsha is called Margashirsha Purnima. It is a day chosen for performing the Satyanarayan Puja. On this day, devotees keep a day-long fast.

Dattatreya Jayanti – December 29

The Purnima Tithi of Margashirsha month marks the birth anniversary of Dattatreya. Lord Dattatreya is believed to be an incarnation of the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva.

Annapurna Jayanti and Bhairavi Jayanti – December 30

On the day of Margashirsha Purnima, the Annapurna form of the Mother Goddess is worshipped. She is hailed as the Goddess, who bestows devotees with food. Hence the name, Annapurna.