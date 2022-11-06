Dev Deepawali 2022: A Celebration Of God’s Diwali In Varanasi. All You Need To Know

Dev Deepawali 2022: The city older than time, Varanasi is all set to celebrate Dev Deepawali on November 7 this year. One of the holiest cities in India, Dev Diwali is celebrated her with lights, diya

Dev Deepawali 2022: The city older than time, Varanasi is all set to celebrate Dev Deepawali on November 7 this year. One of the holiest cities in India, Dev Diwali is celebrated her with lights, diyas and religious offering. The city illuminates with diyas and is enveloped in aa rsanctimonious aura. Ususally, the festival coincides with Kartik Purnima while the festivities commence on Ekadashi titi of Kartik shukla Paksh.

Dev Deepwali is celebration of Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasura.

Dev Deepwali is being celebrated a day earlier than Kartik Purnima which is on November8 due to Chandra graham or lunar eclipse

Dev Deepawali : History

Hindu mythology is a treasure of inexhaustible lores. One such stpryis abput the demon Tarakasura

The festival is known as Dev Deepawali because Gods marked Deepawali/Diwali on this day after Lord Shiva defeated the demon Tripurasura. On Dev Diwali, Hindus wake up early to take a bath in the holy water of the river Ganga, light diyas in the evening and pray to Lord Shiva.

Dev Deepawali 2022: Varanasi Gears Up For Celebrations



On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, devotees take a holy bath in the Ganges to observe Kartik Purnima tithi and light earthen lamps or diyas in the evening. After dusk, millions of earthen lamps light up the ghats and all the temples around the Ganges.

Reportedly, this year, will include a 3D projector mapping show on the Ghats of Varanasi, more than 10 lakh diyas on the banks of the river Ganga, 20 heavy-duty laser projectors for displaying colourful images on the Ghat, and much more. The event on November 7 will see the participation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other prominent personalities. The show’s theme will be ‘Maa Ganga Ka Prithvi Lok Par Avtaran’, highlighting the story of Goddess Ganga. Additionally, the floral decoration of the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple will be another major attraction.