Dev Diwali 2020: Every year on the full moon date of Kartik month, Dev Diwali is celebrated in India. As per Hindi Panchang, this festival is celebrated will a lot of enthusiasm and fervour in Kashi. This year, it will be celebrated on November 29, Sunday.

The festivities begin for the Dev Diwali on the day of Ekadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and it goes on until the fifth day – the full moon night i.e. Purnima Tithi. This day is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. The day is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima.

The date to celebrate is on November 29 and the auspicious time starts from 12.47 pm and it will conclude at 2.59 am on Monday.

Puja Muhurat For Dev Diwali:

The best time to worship on this day is 2 hours 40 minutes, you must worship between 5:08 pm to 7:49 pm. The sighting of the moon has a great significance on this day.

Importance of Dev Diwali:

The festival is celebrated 15 days after Diwali. Diwali takes place on the day of Kartik Amavasya and Dev Diwali takes place on Kartik Purnima. The devotees visit Kashi on this day and the ghats are well lit with diyas and lamps. Ganga Pujan and Aarti also take place on this day. Devotees take a dip in the holy Ganga in Kashi and worship Lord Shiva.

People often associate Kartik Purnima with different gods. Some say it is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Kartik, son of Lord Shiva, whereas others are of the opinion it is the day when Lord Vishnu took his very first avatar- Matsya.

Wish you a Happy Dev Diwali!