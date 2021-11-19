Dev Diwali is celebrated to commemorate Lord Shiva’s victory over the asura. It is celebrated on November 18 this year. Dev Diwali is happening at the same time as Kartik Purnima. The celebration of Dev Diwali starts on the Ekadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and happens on the fifth day of the Kartik Purnima Tithi.Also Read - Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya Celebrates Dev Diwali by Lighting 51,000 Earthen Lamps, Laser Show Held at Varanasi

Dev Diwali 2021: History

According to tales, Tarakasura, the demon, had three sons – Tarakasksha, Vidyunmail and Kamalasksha. They were all blessed with Lord Brahma's intense penance. Lord Brahma was moved by their dedication and granted them immortality. Guarded by the law of the universe, Lord Brahma granted them a boon that they will be killed only by a single arrow. Right after this, demons created ruckus and destruction. Lord Shiva decided to tackle this in his own way. He took the avatar of Tripurari or Tripurantaka. He killed the demons with a single arrow and brought peace and happiness everywhere.

Dev Diwali 2021: Significance

This festival is celebrated as Lord Shiva defeated the asuras. The other name for Lord Shiva is Tripurotsav as he defeated the asura Tripurasura. This is why this festival is also known as Tripurotsav.

This festival is celebrated with a lot of grandeur throughout the country. In cities like Varanasi, people celebrate Dev Diwali by lighting diyas along the shore of the river Ganges. People and devotees from all across the world come to witness this spectacular and take a dip in the Ganges.