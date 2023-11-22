Home

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023: Date, Vrat Timings And Auspicious Rituals to Worship Lord Vishnu

Dev Uthani Ekadashi is celebrated every year on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This day is completely dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devuttha Ekaashi holds significant spiritual and religious importance in Hinduism. It falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the Kartik month. On this day, devotees observe an Ekadashi fast and worship Lord Vishnu for his blessings and love. As per Hindu beliefs, on this day, Lord Vishnu wakes up from his 4 months of yoga nidra (sleep). Once he is awakened, only then the auspicious or new work begins such as weddings. Here’s a comprehensive guide to all you need to know about Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Date And Timings

Ekadashi date start – 22 November 2023, 11:03 pm

Ekadashi date ends – 23 November 2023, 09:01 pm

Pooja timings- 06:50 am to 08:09 am

Time of Paran – 24 November 2023, 06:51 am to 08:57 am

This Ekdashi marks the end of the Chaturmas period, during which Lord Vishnu is believed to rest or sleep. It is said that on Dev Uthani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu awakens, and the four-month-long period of cosmic slumber comes to an end. Devotees celebrate this awakening with prayers and rituals.

Rituals And Significance

Devotees observe a strict fast on Dev Uthani Ekadashi, refraining from consuming grains. Many choose to consume only fruits, nuts, and dairy products.

Special puja rituals are performed in homes dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees offer flowers, incense, lamps, and traditional bhog to sleek blessings of the awakened Lord.

In some regions, the ceremonial marriage of the sacred Tulsi plant (holy basil) to Lord Vishnu is conducted on this day. It symbolises the beginning of the marriage season and is considered highly auspicious.

The fast is traditionally broken on the Dwadashi Tithi after the morning rituals. Devotees usually break their fast with a simple meal, often starting with water soaked with sesame seeds.

In some cultures, Chawal ki Kheer or Sooji Halwa is made and offered as sweet to please Lord Vishnu.

As this is an important occasion for northern India, many people prepare pakwan like Poori, Sabji and Halwa to celebrate this dish day with their loved ones.

It is believed that sincere observance of this day brings blessings and paves the way for spiritual enlightenment.

