Tulsi Vivah takes place in November and this year it falls on November 9. The festival marks the beginning of Holy wedding season among the Hindus. t is the marriage of Tulsi plant to the Hindu God Vishnu. It is performed between Devauthani Ekadashi, which is the eleventh lunar day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month Kartik to the full moon of the month (Kartik Poornima). It is generally performed on the eleventh or the twelfth lunar day.

Significance:

On this day people decorate and worship the Tulsi plant and also observe fast until evening. The Tulsi plant is decorated with sugarcane and marigold before offering prayers and seeking blessings from the Holy basil plant. Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped in the form of Tulsi to restore faith in good times and to ward off any kind of negativity. The Tulsi or holy basil is considered holy by the Hindu religion and is a fairly common plant in all the Indian houses.

History:

As per mythology, Tulsi was a woman named Vrinda who was married to a demon king named Jalandhar, who due to devotion to Vishnu became invincible. But even Shiva could not defeat Jalandhar, so he requested Vishnu to help. Vishnu disguised as Jalandhar and tricked Vrinda and violated her. With her chastity destroyed, Jalandhar lost his powers. after which Vrinda cursed Vishnu to become black. But, in a blessing by Vishnu to marry Vrinda in her next birth, Vishnu married Tulsi on Prabodhini Ekadashi. Tulsi Vivah is performed, to commemorate this event. Tulsi vivah also signifies the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the Hindu wedding season.

Tulsi Puja:

A mandap is built around the courtyard of the house where the plant is planted. It is believed that the soul of Vrinda resides in the plant at night and leaves in the morning. Tulsi is dressed in sari and is adorned with ornaments on the day. A human paper face with a bindi and nose-ring are at times attached to the plant, while the groom is a brass image or photo of Vishnu or Krishna. The image is clothed in a dhoti. The couple is linked with a cotton thread during the ceremony.

Here are the puja muhurat timings:

Dwadashi Tithi Begins – 12:24 PM on Nov 08, 2019

Dwadashi Tithi Ends – 02:39 PM on Nov 09, 2019

The expenses of the wedding are usually incurred by a daughter-less couple. They act as the parents of Tulsi in the ritual wedding. It is believed that they give away their daughter Tulsi (kanyadaan) to Krishna through this ceremony. The bridal offerings to Tulsi are given to a Brahmin priest.