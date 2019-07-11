Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi. It will start from July 12, 2019, at 1.02 am marking the beginning of Chaturmas, the four months of the rainy season. On this day, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi. Devshayani Ekadashi comes just after famous Jagannath Rathyatra and currently falls in the month of June or July on English calendar. Devshayani Ekadashi is like other Ekadashis, Shayani Ekadashi also helps to attain salvation, and fulfil all wishes. It gives freedom from sins committed in the past.

Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadi Ekadashi and Hari Shayani Ekadashi. The festival is more popular in Maharashtra and is known by the name of Ashadi Ekadashi. Devotees start the day by taking a holy dip in the river. They install the idol of Lord Vishnu and decorate it with flowers, mango leaves, and yellow clothes. Special sweets are made and offered to Lord Vishnu. The devotees also observe strict fasting on this day.

There is a term used to break the fast- Parana. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Not doing Parana within Dwadashi is similar to an offence.

Timings/ Muhurat

On July 13th, Parana time: 6:30 am to 8:49 am

Ekadashi tithi begins: 1:02 am on July 12, 2019

Ekadashi tithi ends: 12:31 am on July 13, 2019

