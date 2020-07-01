Ekadashi is the eleventh lunar day of each of the two lunar phases which occur in a Hindu calendar month. During June and July, which are the months of Ashadh and Shravana, there are a number of days that are considered to be holy. The months are marked with fasts and other rituals by devotees of Shiva and Vishnu. Devshayani Ekadashi is devoted to Lord Vishnu. Also Read - Yogini Ekadashi 2020: All You Need to Know About The Date, Time of Puja And Importance of This Day

Devotees usually keep a fast and worship Vishnu and Lakshmi on Ekadashi, spending the entire night singing hymns and chanting prayers for a good life. Devotees usually take a vow on this day which they observe during the entire Chaturmas, which fall in the holy four-month period of the rainy season. The vow could include giving up a food item or fasting on every Ekadashi day.

What is Devshayani Ekadashi:

According to mythology, on Devshayani Ekadashi, which is the eleventh day in the full-moon quarter of Ashadh, Lord Vishnu falls into a deep sleep or meditative state. He wakes up four months later on Prabodhini Ekadashi, which is the eleventh day of bright fortnight in the Hindu month Kartik (October–November).

Significance of Devshayani Ekadashi:

As per the Bhavishyottara Purana scripture, King Mandata’s country had faced drought for three years, and he was unable to find a solution to please the rain gods. He was advised by sage Angiras to observe the vrata (vow) of Dev-shayani ekadashi, and by doing he pleased Vishnu and there was rain in the kingdom.

The other reason that the day is significant is because Chaturmas or the holy period of four rainy months in the Hindu calendar, starts on this day.

Date And Time of Devshayani Ekadashi:

This year Ekadashi Tithi begins at 7:49 PM on June 30, and ends at 5:29 PM on July 1.

Devotees who hold a fast are expected to abstain from eating any kind of grain, bean, cereal, certain vegetables like onions, and also certain spices.