Diwali 2019 is just around the corner and the whole country is decorated with lights and earthen lamps. The festival starts off with Dhanteras, which will be celebrated on October 25th this year. The meaning of the word is derived from Dhan meaning wealth and Teras meaning thirteenth, which marks the thirteenth day of the dark fortnight of Kartik and the beginning of Diwali. On this day, Hindus install diyas and brightly coloured lights outside their homes. They also mark the day by purchasing new utensils. In the evening, families offer prayers to Lakshmi and Ganesha.

Significance:

According to legends, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi came out of ‘samudra manthan’. Hindus devotees worship Lord Kubera, who is also known as the God of wealth. It is believed that buying gold, silver, vessels and other such things on this auspicious day brings good luck. On the auspicious day of Dhanatrayodashi, it is customary to perform the Dhanteras Kuber Puja. It is a common belief that buying gold, silver and other metals as well as conducting Dhanteras Puja will help in retaining and increasing the wealth in any family.

Puja Muharart:

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: October 25: Begins at 07:08 PM to 08:15 PM

Pradosh Kaal: October 26: Begins at 05:42 PM to 08:15 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: Begins at 06:50 PM to 08:45 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 07:08 PM on October 25, 2019

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 03:46 PM on October 26, 2019

History:

There are many legends associated with the ritual of buying gold items on Dhanteras. It is said that Yamraj took the form of a snake and came to take King Hima’s son. His daughter-in-law put a heap of gold jewellery, silver coins and diyas in the room. This blinded Yamraj’s eyes and he returned without the King’s son. Thus, it is believed that buying gold and silver jewellery on this day protects an individual from bad luck.