Also known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras marks the beginning of the festival of light, Diwali. On this auspicious day, Lord Kubera, Lord Dhanvantari, Yamraj, and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped.

Significance of Dhanteras

On Dhanteras, people light Yama Deepam outside their homes at night. According to mythology, doing so on the Trayodashi Tithi can ward off Yamaraj, the god of death. Mythology also states that on Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi emerged during Samudramanthan along with Lord Kubera who is also known as the God of Wealth. That is why offering prayers to them on this day can bring wealth to your family. It is believed that buying new utensils and jewellery or gold coins on Dhanteras brings good luck to your family. Some people also buy electronic items and vehicles on Dhateras.

Dhanteras 2020 Date, Time, Muhurat

According to drikpanchang.com, this year, Dhanteras Puja will be observed on November 13 which is Friday. Dhanteras Puja Muhurat would be between 05:28 PM and 05:59 PM. Also, you can perform Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras during Pradosh Kaal (between 05:28 PM and 08:07 PM) after sunset.