Dhanteras is observed on the day before Diwali. It is celebrated on the thirteenth day of Kartika Krishna Paksha. On this auspicious day, we buy gold and silver jewellery, new utensils, and worship Goddess Laxmi. We are following these rituals for a long time now but did you ever wonder why we need to buy gold and silverware or utensils on Dhanteras or when did this tradition start? Well, we did. And, here is the answer we got.

As per the folklore, there was a king named Hima whose son was predicted to die on the fourth day of his marriage. Hima's daughter-in-law saved her husband from dying by preventing the god of death, Yamaraj from entering her house. She did so by placing a lot of Diyas, a heap of gold jewellery and silver coins at the door. The strong light coming from the glittering jewellery and the bright Diyas blinded Yamaraj who appeared as a snake and he couldn't take Hima's son's life. Thus, he returned back.

Therefore, it is believed that buying gold and silver jewellery or new utensils can protect you and your family members against any ill will. Also, doing that is said to bring luck, wealth, and prosperity to the house.

Dhanteras 2020 Gold Buying Muhurat as per drikpanchang.com:

Auspicious timings to Buy Gold on Dhanteras – 06:42 AM to 05:59 PM

Duration – 11 Hours 16 Mins

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Dhantrayodashi

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) – 06:42 AM to 10:45 AM

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara) – 04:08 PM to 05:28 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) – 12:05 PM to 01:26 PM