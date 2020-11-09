Dhanteras 2020: The festival of Diwali starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Dhanteras is celebrated every year on the Kartik Krishna Paksha’s Trayodashi tithi. It is also known as Dhanvantari Jayanti. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari appeared with Amrit Kalash on the day of Dhanteras during Samudra Manthan. It is said that worshipping Lord Dhanvantari leads to good health and prosperity. Shopping on this day is also considered auspicious across India. Also Read - 'Stop Giving Gyaan': #BoycottTanishq Trends Again After Ad Advices People to Not Burst Crackers on Diwali

This year on Dhanteras, you should shop according to your zodiac sign. Read on to find out what exactly you should buy as per astrologers, and know the auspicious time to purchase it. Also Read - BMC Bans Bursting of Firecrackers at Public Places in Mumbai; Allows Phooljhadi, Anar For Two Hours on Diwali

Aries – Gold-silver item, property.

Taurus – Silver, diamond objects, land, vehicles.

Gemini – Property, electronic goods, gold, and silver items.

Cancer – Gold and silver goods, investment, and invest in the stock market and property.

Leo – Investment in gold, copper, furniture, stock market.

Virgo- gold-silver, electronic goods, land.

Scorpio – Gold, silver, land, and any kind of investment.

Sagittarius – Gold, electronic goods, and land.

Capricorn- Silver, ground, and electronic goods.

Aquarius – Gold and silver items and fixed deposits.

Pisces – Every type of investment and shopping will be good. Also Read - No Rockets or Bombs This Diwali: NGT Imposes Total Ban on All kinds of Firecrackers in Delhi-NCR Till Nov 30

Auspicious time of shopping on Dhanteras-

According to astrologers, this year, Trayodashi Tithi will take place from 9:30 pm on November 12, which will end at 6 pm on November 13.

Shopping auspicious time on November 12 – 11:30 am to 1:07 pm

Auspicious time of shopping on November 13 –

Morning: 5:59 am to 10:06 am.

Morning 11:08 am to afternoon 12:51 am

Afternoon 3:38 pm to evening 5:00 pm.

We wish you a happy Dhanteras!