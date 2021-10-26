Dhanteras 2021: The festival of Dhanteras, marks the beginning of the festival of light, Diwali. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, on this day devotees pray to goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber. Dhanteras is celebrated in the month of Kartik on the thirteenth day of Kartika Krishna Paksha.Also Read - Diwali Deep-Cleaning Checklist: Tips For Maximizing Hygiene And Ensuring Germ-Free Cleaning

On this day, people across India buy gold and silver jewellery or buy utensils to welcome Maa Lakshmi into their homes. According to Drikpanchang, the day is also observed as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind, to help get rid of suffering from ailments and diseases. Also Read - Ahead of Diwali, Airplane Ticket Costs Rise Sharply. Check Details

Significance of Dhanteras

On Dhanteras, people light Yama Deepam outside their homes at night. According to mythology, lighting Yama Deepam on the Trayodashi Tithi can ward off Yamaraj, the god of death. Mythology also states that on Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi emerged during Samudramanthan along with Lord Kubera who is also known as the God of Wealth. That is why offering prayers to them on this day can bring wealth to your family. It is believed that buying new utensils and jewellery or gold coins on Dhanteras brings good luck to your family. Some people also buy electronic items and vehicles on Dhateras. Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: Planning To Buy A Car? Here Is India's Most Affordable Car With Great Mileage

Dhanteras 2021 Date:

This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 2.

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat:

According to Drikpanchang, the puja muhurat will start at 06:17 PM and end by 08:11 PM

Pradosh Kaal: 06:05 PM to 08:36 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 06:50 PM to 08:50 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 11:31 AM on November 2, 2021

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 09:02 AM on November 3, 2021

Dhanteras Shubh Muhurat in Other Cities

06:47 PM to 08:32 PM – Pune

06:17 PM to 08:11 PM – New Delhi

06:29 PM to 08:10 PM – Chennai

06:25 PM to 08:18 PM – Jaipur

06:30 PM to 08:14 PM – Hyderabad

06:18 PM to 08:12 PM – Gurgaon

06:14 PM to 08:09 PM – Chandigarh

05:42 PM to 07:31 PM – Kolkata

06:50 PM to 08:36 PM – Mumbai

06:40 PM to 08:21 PM – Bengaluru

06:45 PM to 08:34 PM – Ahmedabad

06:16 PM to 08:10 PM – Noida

Wishing you all a Happy Diwali 2021!