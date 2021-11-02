Dhanteras 2021 – What to Purchase: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is the first day of Diwali. This day of abundance and prosperity falls on the thirteenth day (Trayodashi Tithi) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. Hindus honour Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kubera (God of Wealth), and Yamraj (God of Death) on this day.Also Read - Dhanteras Gold Rate: Check Today's Gold Price Before Buying During Shubh Muhurat

During the Satyuga, on the day of Dhanteras, Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Medicines, and Lakshmi Devi, the Goddess of Wealth, rose from the depths of the ocean bed during Samudra Manthan to receive the Amrit (immortality). Lord Dhanvantari arrived, bearing a Kalash containing the divine nectar, and is thought to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. On Dhanteras, devotees worship Devi Lakshmi for a prosperous and wealthy life.

Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day for major purchases, particularly gold, silver, and kitchenware. Hindus think that purchasing something on this day will bring them good fortune, wealth, and fortune. On Dhanteras Day, people light diyas in the evening and adorn their homes. They light scented candles/diyas, present Goddess Lakshmi with sweets and flowers, and the entire family gathers to perform Puja.

Dhanteras 2021 – Puja Time Muhurt: Nov 2, 2021

Pradosh Time: 5:35 PM to 8:11 PM (Best time to purchase)

Dhanteras 2021: Tips to Unlocking Good Health for Everyone in the Family:

Bring the following items home to help your family achieve good health and success. Broom, raw coriander, and the Dhanvantri Yantra are beneficial for everyone in the family. Bringing these items works nicely for the entire family.

Dhanteras 2021: What Should You Buy Based on Your Destiny Number?

How do you find your destiny number?

By accumulating all the digits of one’s date of birth and lessening it to a single digit, one can obtain one’s destiny number. For example, if a person is born on September 14, 1990, his destiny number is 6, which is calculated by adding 1+4+9+1+9+9+0, which equals 33, and 33 also equals 3+3 = 6.

Number 1: You may buy perfume, electronics, and other household products. The following is a tip to help you uncover your destiny: Give your father something made of copper.

Number 2: You may buy books, moonstone, steel vessels, and children’s clothing, among other things. The following is a tip to help you uncover your destiny: Give your mum something made of silver.

Number 3: You can buy a car, silver dishes, and valuable gemstones. The following is a tip to help you uncover your destiny: Gift anything to an impoverished kid to help them with their education as a way to unleash destiny.

Number 4: You can buy books, vehicles, electronics, and food. The following is a tip to help you uncover your destiny: Give your in-laws some electrical items as a gift.

Number 5: You can buy gold, copper, a vacation package, or a smartphone. The following is a tip to help you uncover your destiny: Gift something to your sister.

Number 6: You can buy clothes, diamonds, turquoise, and perfume at number six. The following is a tip to help you uncover your destiny: Gift something to your spouse as a way to unlock destiny.

Number 7: Cosmetics, jewellery, silver, and precious stones are among the items that you must purchase.

The following is a tip to help you uncover your destiny: Donate something to charity as a way to unleash destiny.

Number 8: You can buy land, iron utensils, automobiles, and clothing, among other things. The following is a tip to help you uncover your destiny: Donate something black to a poor person as a way to unleash destiny.

Number 9: Gold coins, copper utensils, electrical items, and relics are the items that you must purchase. The following is a tip to help you uncover your destiny: Gift something to your brother as a way to unleash destiny.