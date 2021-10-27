The festival of Dhanteras, marks the beginning of the festival of light, Diwali. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, on this day devotees pray to goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber. Dhanteras is celebrated in the month of Kartik on the thirteenth day of Kartika Krishna Paksha. On this auspicious day, people in India buy gold and silver jewellery or invest in buying utensils. This is their way of welcoming Maa Lakshmi to their house.Also Read - How to Eat Nutritious Food This Festive Season, Chef Vikas Khanna Shares Tips

According to mythology, King Hima’s daughter-in-law protected her son from Yamraj, the God of Death. He sneaked into the room in the shape of a snake. King Hima’s daughter-in-law placed several gold jewellery, silver coins and diyas at the door. This was an attempt to block the entry of the snake. The jewellery and the diyas shone brightly and made the snake go blind. This nullified the prediction on the king’s son who was predicted to die on the fourth day of his marriage. Thus, people find buying utensils or jewellery auspicious to buy on Dhanteras. It is a symbol to ward off evil and provide protection. Also Read - Punjab Bans Manufacturing, Sale of Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali; Issues New Timing For Green Crackers | Details Here

Dhanteras 2021: Things You Should Not Buy on Dhanteras

They should avoid buying plastics and glasses as they are supposed to bring bad luck.

Tools like sharp knives, scissors or any sharp objects should be avoided.

It is believed that you should also avoid buying oil or ghee.

Dhanteras 2021: Puja Muhurat

According to Drikpanchang, the puja muhurat will start at 06:17 PM and end by 08:11 PM Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Timings

Pradosh Kaal: 06:05 PM to 08:36 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 06:50 PM to 08:50 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 11:31 AM on November 2, 2021

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 09:02 AM on November 3, 2021

Dhanteras 2021: Timings to Buy Utensils