Dhanteras 2022: Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Chhoti Diwali, marks the beginning of the festival of light. The word ‘Dhanteras’, as the word ‘Dhan’ literally means wealth and ‘Tera’ comes from 13th. Dhanteras itself means wealth and prosperity and it falls in the month of Ashwin. Lord Kubera, the God of wealth, is worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi on the auspicious day of Trayodashi.Also Read - Dhanteras 2022: Forget Gold And Silver, Here's What You Can Buy On Dhanteras As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Dhanteras 2022 date: When to celebrate Dhanteras and buy gold

‘Dhanteras kab hai’ is trending on social media as everyone wants to know when is the right time to buy gold. This year, Dhanteras festival will be celebrated on October 22 (Saturday) and October 23 (Sunday) as per Drik Panchang. Generally everyone chooses Dhanteras to invest in gold bars or jewellery. New clothes and utensils for Diwali are also bought on this auspicious occasion.

Dhanteras 2022 Date: Shubh Muhurat

Trayodashi Tithi Begins – October 22, 2022 – 06:02 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Ends – October 23, 2022 – 06:03 PM

Pradosh Kaal – October 22, 05:45 PM to 08:17 PM

Vrishabh Kaal – October 22, 07:01 PM to 08:56 PM

Puja Muhurat – October 22, 2022 – 07:01 PM to 08:17 PM

During Dhanteras, devotees try to please Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha by singing traditional devotional songs, mantras and seek their divine blessings. The occasion falls on the 13th Lunar day according to the Hindu calendar. As per old beliefs, it is said that Goddess Lakshmi visits home and grants her devotees with prosperity and well-being. But generally everyone chooses Dhanteras to invest in gold bars or jewellery. New clothes and utensils for Diwali are also bought on this auspicious occasion. Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras must be performed during Pradosh Kaal which usually starts after sunset and approximately lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes. The festival falls in the month of Ashwin, and is celebrated on the 13th Lunar day according to the Hindu calendar.